Nostalgic News: Oasis ‘ (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? was released 25 years ago

October 2nd 1995 confirmed Oasis as more than just a flash in the pan, as they released their second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? The album reached number one and stayed there for 10 weeks. It also sold a record-breaking 345,000 copies within its week of release, all of which makes it the band’s most commercially successful album; proving Oasis were here to stay and ranked amongst the worlds best, whether they liked it or not according to Liam Gallagher.

The album was recorded at the iconic Rockfield Studios, known of course for Oasis’ predecessors such as Queen to record ‘Bohemian Rhapsody‘. It is the tales of recording the album which also make it so legendary, with the two brothers often locking horns leading to major fights, such as the time Liam brought back a group of fans from the pub to the studios, which led to a big argument and a physical fight leading Noel to hit Liam over the head with a cricket bat.

During the 1996 Brit Awards, the album won Best British Album, and it is easy to see why with universally known songs featuring on it such as ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger,’ ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Champagne Supernova.’ Noel Gallagher the main songwriter for Oasis and also co-producer on the album recently said ‘there’s nothing around today that even remotely comes near to it.’ It’s hard to disagree with him, as seen with the atmosphere at Liam and Noel’s concerts today, nobody can get a crowd going more than these two with these songs, especially Liam.

Twenty-five years after its release (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? continues to inspire younger generations, selling over twenty-two million copies worldwide. Despite the brothers not speaking for over ten years, it is undeniably a great thing to have both of them performing these songs individually so people of all ages can experience the anthemic songs live.

Check out the phenomenal track ‘Wonderwall’ below: