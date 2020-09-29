Michael Kiwanuka Wins Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020

Hyundai’s Mercury Prize is known as one of the most popular music awards in British and Irish music, with its always diverse and wonderful nominees. This year marked something special, with its nominees having a higher proportion of female-fronted acts than male-fronted.

With names like Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Stormzy, it was hard to predict who would win the award this year. However, Michael Kiwanuka‘s aptly named KIWANUKA (2019) took home the prize on award night. Consisting of 14 songs, each offering something different yet addictive, it was a well-deserved win.

Speaking of his win, Kiwanuka named it “a dream come true”. As his third studio album, KiwanukaComm stands out amongst others released last year. With tracks like “You Ain’t The Problem” and “Hero”, it’s impossible not to love.

KIWANUKA is available to listen to now via Polydor Ltd.