Launch of ‘Home of Creativity’

The University of Southampton has released a new platform titled ‘Home of Creativity’ which hopes to enrich students experience at university through art, culture and of course, creativity. This site will be offering a range of activities to enjoy from world-renowned music to art venues across Southampton’s creative communities.

The platform is to show that creativity is for everyone no matter your chosen subject or faculty area; they want to reach the creative side of every student and help you connect with culture during your time at the University of Southampton.

You can relax with their performances at Turner Sims or visit an art expedition at John Hansard Gallery or be entertained by some amazing student theatre at The Annex Theatre. You’ll be able to discover amazing talent from students to world-renowned artists or meet new friends with their close relationships to the Student Unions creative clubs and societies. You can even take part by joining their workshops, activities and taster sessions for all to enjoy.

Its time to show the world your creativity and use Home of Creativity to widen your own reach!

Find out more about the University of Southampton’s ‘Home of Creativity’ by clicking here.