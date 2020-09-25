Nostalgic News: Sam Smith’s ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ was released 5 years ago

Sam Smith has made a name for themselves over the years of their career, with two studio albums under their belt.

Finding fame with songs like ‘Stay With Me’ and ‘I’m Not the Only One’ from In the Lonely Hour (2014), it was clear that the musician would continue to succeed. And, that they did, with ‘Writing’s on the Wall’ becoming the soundtrack to the 2015 Bond film, Spectre.

The single received mixed reviews on its release 5 years ago, with many critics comparing it to the iconic Bond singles that had been released before. However, it still managed to become the first Bond theme to reach number 1 in the UK Singles Chart.

Ignoring the critics, it’s impossible to not notice the power and passion in this single. ‘Writing’s on the Wall’ remains as one of Smith’s most iconically memorable singles out of their entire discography. And, it certainly made history in the Bond world of theme tunes.

Watch the video below: