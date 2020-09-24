Nostalgic News: Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole was released 10 years ago

Released back in 2010, Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole tells the story of owl Sorren as he tries to find his brother Kludd after being kidnapped by a series of evil owls named the Pure Ones who are kidnapping young owlets. Along the way, they gather friends, learn to fly, and realise that the tales they were told in their nest about the legendary Lyze of Kiel aren’t as fictional as they’ve been led to believe.

Directed by Zack Snyder, the cast includes names such as Helen Mirren, Geoffrey Rush, Hugo Weaving, and featured Joel Edgerton voicing the main villain named Metal Beak.

The film itself holds some of the most beautiful animated scenes in any film, a slow-motion flight through rain and a storm as lightning flashes throughout. Some have called the film “lord of the rings but with owls” and that camaraderie and friendship and stunning cinematography also shine through.

Fittingly, band Owl City and performed the song for this film “To The Sky” which is a perfect fit for the film, being light and optimistic and the song for such a dreamy setting that captivates thousands.

Watch the trailer for the film below: