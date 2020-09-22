Nostalgic News: Criminal Minds was released 15 years ago

For those who believe they were Sherlock Holmes in another life, Criminal Minds was the show that fulfilled their investigative needs with this crime drama. The show debuted 15 years ago and centred around the FBI’s Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU) which profiles America’s most dangerous criminals. Through this show, we got to be the detective we really are by solving crimes from the comfort of our own living room.

Criminal Minds was often at times gory, terrifying and occasionally caused serial killer dreams but that is the fun of it if you enjoy insomnia. Some episodes were inspired by real-life killers such as Ted Bundy, The Zodiac Killer, The Lipstick Killer and The Monster of Cleveland to name a few. The dramatized twist to these serial killer stories made it often more interesting and intriguing, especially for those who like to look into the psychological nature of serial killers.

The show only ended in February 2020 after 15 seasons and a whopping 324 episodes – the show never got boring and constantly aimed to top itself each season with the crimes becoming more obscure and even evolving the team involved. The show is fantastic, and viewers slowly became attached to many of the characters in the BAU such as Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), the cute genius who graduated high school at age 12, or there’s Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) who became a favourite because of his thoughtful smoulder.

The show hits its 15-year anniversary since the first episode debuted and has become a successful franchise across the world with several spinoffs including a South Korean adaption and a video game. Now will be the perfect time to put your detective hat on and watch (or re-watch in my case) Criminal Minds.

Criminals Minds is available to watch on Prime Video or Sky Boxsets.