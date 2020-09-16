Nostalgic News: Never Let Me Go was released 10 years ago

Never Let Me Go was released in 2010, adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel and starred Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield and Keira Knightley.

Never Let Me Go is a quietly heartbreaking film, unostentatious in the steady sense of grief and desperation that permeates every scene and character. The novel is excellent but in my opinion, slightly more detached – focused on the scientific and world-building aspects as much the characters. In contrast, the film is much more exposed, allowing the three main actors to show every vulnerability and emotion openly through the face and body.

By following Kathy, Tommy and Ruth from childhood and featuring only a few other significant characters, the audience remain mainly invested in them, the way their lives messily intersect and the quiet tragedy of their existence.

Never Let Me Go is a depressing film for sure, but it’s also moving, beautiful, thought-provoking and definitely worth checking out.

You can watch the trailer for Never Let Me Go below: