Nostalgic News: Jimi Hendrix’s The Jimi Hendrix Experience was released 20 years ago

The Jimi Hendrix Experience is a series of masters from the Jimi Hendrix catalogue and consists of four discs. The box set holds 73 tracks ranging from alternative records, live performances and some unreleased material including ‘Killing Floor’ and ‘The Wind Cries Mary’ with performances from Monterey Pop Festival and Isle of Wight festival. The box set explores Jimi Hendrix’s absolute genius and his profound perfectionism which his led to him being labelled the most influential guitarists in history.

Many of the tracks have been remastered to clean up the original recording, however, this has not changed the effects each track has on you. For example, ‘Purple Haze’ is still as captivating, however, now we are able to hear his beautiful lyricism and outstanding guitar which is truly too good for this world. We are also greeted with many covers like that of Hendrix’s version of The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ which arguably sounds even better than the original track. Also, ‘Room Full of Mirrors’ shows Hendrix’s insane guitar solo skills.

In a short career of only 4 years, Hendrix changed the face of music bringing skills and guitar abilities that had not been seen before. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame describes him as “the greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music” and The Jimi Hendrix Experience boxset is the perfect tribute to an extraordinary artist.

