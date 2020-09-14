Ubisoft Forward Announcements September 2020

In Ubisoft’s second online conference, the Ubisoft Forward event held on September 10th brought new releases and remakes to the forefront, as well as updates and more information about upcoming titles and IPs.

Several games were given small updates on their progress; Just Dance 2021 had several songs confirmed, and the world cup for Rainbow Six Siege was announced for Summer 2021. Scott Pilgrim vs the World: The Game was also revealed with a re-release on current consoles during the Holiday 2020 period. This complete edition will include all of the DLC as well as two more playable characters.

The game which was once known as Gods and Monsters was also re-revealed and given a release date for later this year. Now titled Immortals Fenyx Rising, the game will have you play as Fenyx on a quest to free the Olympian Gods from a curse. The game will release on PC and consoles including upcoming Xbox Series X/S and PS5 on December 3rd 2020.

One remake that saw a lot of talk, was Prince of Persia: Sands of Time. Developed by Ubisoft Mumbai, the time-manipulating adventure is a full remake of the 2003 game, with enhanced graphics and rebuilt from the ground up using some of the original scripts. Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake is also set for a January 21st 2021 release date.

Finally, Watch Dogs: Legion, which is to release on October 29th, unveiled more information about the title’s “recruitment” feature, as well as missions in the game which will involve musician Stormzy. One surprise nobody was expecting was Watch Dogs protagonist Aiden Pierce to be returning in a dedicated story arc in the Legion Season Pass.

What was interesting in its absence was Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, although there are plenty of opportunities in future for more Viking goodness to be revealed.

Watch the full event below: