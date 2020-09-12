Nostalgic News: Professor Layton and the Unwound Future was released 10 years ago

10 years ago, Level-5 released the third game in the Professor Layton series, Professor Layton and the Unwound Future. Challenging players young and old to solve increasingly complex mysteries by solving hundreds of puzzles, which as it turns out are every bit as difficult when you replay the game ten years later as they were when they were first released in 2010.

Professor Layton and the Unwound Future was incredibly well-received across the board for its polished gameplay, challenging puzzles and emotional, climactic plot. For these reasons, it stands out as a highlight of the series and an integral part of the childhood of many players.

Check out the trailer for Professor Layton and the Unwound Future below: