Xbox Announces Price and Release Date of Upcoming Consoles

On September 9th, Microsoft revealed more crucial information about its next-generation Xbox consoles. Revealing more detailed technical specifications, the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, destined for sale in Q4 2020 were announced to cost £449 and £249 in the UK respectively. The appearance Series S console was also displayed, being 60% smaller than the Series X console, cheaper, and digital-only with its missing disc drive.

Along with the reveal of its pricing, Xbox announced the consoles would release on November 10th 2020, with games such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla altering their game’s release date to be available upon release.

The consoles were announced during their E3 2019 conference, along with Sony’s Playstation 5, although no price or release date has yet to be revealed for Sony’s upcoming console. Both consoles were initially expected to be released during the 2020 holiday period.

Shortly after its reveal, the internet did what it did best and photoshopped the white Series S console into various situations, including as one of the “beans” from the recently released game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Pre-orders for both the Xbox Series X and Series S will go live on September 22nd.