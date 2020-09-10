Back to the Future The Musical comes to Theatres in London

Cult classic Back to the Future will be transformed into a West End musical this year, the musical will be hosted at the amazing Adelphi Theatre which has been home to many exceptional musicals such as Kinky Boots. The show is set to open on 14 May 2021 and follows the story of teenager Marty McFly who accidentally travels back in time to 1955 using mad scientist Doctor Emmett Brown’s DeLorean time machine.

But to make the show more exciting there will be lots of singing, but does this mean we may see Marty duet with Elvis? Who knows? Anything is possible. The show originally ran in Manchester Opera House in March but was cancelled due to the national lockdown, however it will be back and better than ever taking over the London stage.

The musical will feature favourite tracks from the movie like ‘The Power of Love’ and ‘Johnny B Goode’, as well as many other original tracks.

Tickets for the show haven’t been released yet so be sure to constantly check ticket sites to see when they will be out!