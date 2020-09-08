Neighbourhood Weekender 2021 Line-Up Revealed

Following the release of other festival line-ups, Neighbourhood Weekender has finally announced their line-up for the 2021 festival.

The festival was originally meant to take place on 23rd to 24th May 2020, however, it was cancelled due to lockdown measures after the coronavirus pandemic. Although, for those who were excited about the 2020 line-up do not worry as it has stayed exactly the same. But the news comes as the former 2-day festival is now adding another day to its roster for a longer weekend of fantastic music in the lovely town of Warrington.

The new edition as added some more names to the acts performing such as Gerry Cinnamon, Circa Waves and Orla Gartland.

For those who have already purchased a full weekender ticket, you will have exclusive access to the pre-sale so you can buy a Friday ticket before the general sale between 9 am on 8th September to 8:30 am on 11th September. You will also be able to buy day tickets, so keep your eyes out!

Check out the line-up poster below: