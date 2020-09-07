Nostalgic News: Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions was released 10 years ago

Parallel universes? Alternate Spider-Men? A cameo from Peter Porker, the Spectacular Spider-Ham? All before 2018?

Before there was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there was Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions.

Released in 2010, the game followed four distinct Spider-Men from across the Marvel Comics multiverse as they raced to save all of reality from the menace of Mysterio. The Spider-Men enlisted by Madame Web to combat this threat included the classic Amazing Spider-Man (the red-and-blue original), the contemporary Ultimate Spider-Man (clad in his iconic black suit), the darker Spider-Man Noir (sans Nicolas Cage, unfortunately) and the futuristic Spider-Man 2099 (an inventor by the name of Miguel O’Hara), all of whom were voiced by actors who had previously played the character in animation.

Each level contained unique gameplay mechanics specific to the featured Spider-Man’s universe. For example, levels starring the Amazing Spider-Man were bright and vibrant, focusing on platforming and combat, whereas those spotlighting Spider-Man Noir were in black-and-white, requiring players to stick to the shadows and rely on sneak attacks. The game also featured radically different takes on high profile villains. For example, a Spider-Man Noir level reimagined unhinged businessman Norman Osborn as a deformed circus freak, nicknamed “Goblin” due to his hideous appearance.

Ahead of its time, Shattered Dimensions still represents a welcome change of pace for gamers who have grown tired of the stale open-world format popularised by other Spider-Man games.

Feeling nostalgic? Watch the launch trailer below: