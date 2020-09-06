Nostalgic News: Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was released 5 years ago

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (MGS 5) is still an often discussed game half a decade after its release. Following on from the many previous games in the Metal Gear series MGS 5 is still, to many, one of the best in the series. MGS 5 manages to combine excellent gameplay, and an engaging classically Kojima-esque weird story. It is also considered to be the last canon MGS game following Hideo Kojima’s (the creator of the series) departure.

Much of the lingering discussion around the game tends to be over its meaning and content. Following the game’s abrupt ending, its creator’s sudden exit from the company who owns the IP, and some information regarding content not present in the final game; many people theorise the game is unfinished. Just as many argue the abrupt ending is entirely intentional, but it seems to matter little when what is there is an excellent stealth-action game, with deep gameplay, that covers the many dark aspects of war, and the meaning of revenge. The story follows Snake as he seeks revenge for the destruction of his base at the end of the standalone prologue Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes. The many twists and turns, and the ability by the end to link the events of MGS 5 to the very first Metal Gear (and just about every game in-between) which was first released in 1987, is a spectacular achievement. Despite Kojima moving on to the likes of Death Stranding, the Metal Gear series will always be something special, and MGS 5 being the last canon entry makes it doubly so.

You can watch the trailer for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain below: