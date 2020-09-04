Nostalgic News: Oh Wonder’s self-titled album was released 5 years ago

Oh Wonder are an alt-pop duo who rose to the music scene following the release of their debut self-titled album, Oh Wonder. The album consists of singles which were released on a monthly basis starting in 2014 when Anthony West and Josephine Vander Gucht recorded and released them to their SoundCloud.

Consisting of 15 songs, Oh Wonder was the perfect debut. Each single offered something different, however, they all showcased the talents that the duo have to offer. The most famous of singles, such as ‘Lose It’ and ‘Without You’, made it to mainstream platforms and were added onto various Spotify playlists, instantly broadening the band’s fanbase.

To date, Oh Wonder has sold over 500,000 copies and has amassed over 500 million streams worldwide. And if that’s not a sign of the album’s success, what is?

With the release of the band’s third album No One Else Can Wear Your Crown this year, it’s important to look back at their debut and see how far they have come. Honestly, though, not much progress can be made from Oh Wonder, after being one of the best debuts from a band that’s ever been released. It’s hard to believe it was the band’s first album, and that they wrote, produced and mixed it themselves, due to its intense catchiness.

Listen to the single ‘Without You’ below: