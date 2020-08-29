Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43

Chadwick Boseman, star of Marvel’s 2018 Black Panther died last night aged 43.

Boseman was Diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer four years ago, but did not publically detail his battle with cancer; undergoing chemotherapy while filming the Marvel movies. It is his perhaps his role as Wakandan King Tchalla, in the titular Black Panther, that he is best known for.

Tributes have been coming in across social media, from his Marvel co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans, to Democratic Nominee Joe Biden, and the millions of fans across the world who woke up to the heartbreaking news of his death. One thing that comes across in everyone’s grief is Boseman’s kind personality, and as Kevin Feige writes, Boseman was full of “charisma and joy… [he was]smart and kind and strong.”

Chadwick Boseman died at his LA home, surrounded by his wife and family.