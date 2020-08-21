Black Factory Films’ ‘Schemers’ Gets a Release Date

The multi-award winning film Schemers will be hitting UK cinemas from September 25th this year, and it’s looking to be one that’s worth watching.

Delivered to screens by Black Factory Films (set up by Dave McLean and Alex Weston to produce a series of films to do with music) and Munro Films, it is the first full-length feature film to be made in Dundee.

The film follows the real story of McLean himself as a music manager in the 1980s, arranging ambitious gigs for acts like Simple Minds, Iron Maiden and The Skids. Featuring an indie soundtrack of music from the 70s and 80s, Schemers will inject you into the past as McLean shares his own stories of the music business.

Although release has been delayed due to Covid-19, the film has already won some notable awards. At the Edinburgh Film Festival, it won the Audience Award and at the New York Winter Film Awards it was awarded Best Director & Best Actor.

McLean is “buzzing about the release” and “can’t believe the positive reaction ever since Edinburgh Film Festival, Mexico, Russia, USA, Japan, all have had great reactions – I am happy to have actually made it to getting a cinema release”.

Schemers is out September 25th via Black Factory Films and Munro Films. Watch the trailer below: