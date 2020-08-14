Nostalgic News: The Man from U.N.C.L.E was released 5 years ago

Released five years ago, Guy Richie’s spy action thriller The Man From U.N.C.L.E brought audiences a new, more comedic look towards the spy genre. Based upon the classic show of the same name, Henry Cavill takes the reins as CIA Agent Napoleon Solo, with Armie Hammer and Alicia Vikander completing the triumvirate of the film’s leads.

Making great use of its set pieces, with stunning set design and music to match, The Man From U.N.C.L.E brings what we all love about spying and James Bond, and then adds the humourous beats to make it great.

It’s stylistic and funny, and quality Guy Richie filmmaking. While it didn’t shine at the box office, it’s a fan favourite and still greatly loved five years on.

You can watch the trailer for The Man From U.N.C.L.E below: