Guy Ritchie and Matthew Vaughn Launch Initiative to Improve BAME Representation in UK Film and Television

British Filmmakers Guy Ritchie (Sherlock, Snatch) and Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman, Kick-Ass) are launching a new initiative, in partnership with Creative Access, to improve the horrifical lack of diversity in BAME representation within the UK film and television industry.

Ritchie and Vaughn, after exploring figures related to issues of representation within the industry, discovered that representation of BAME individuals stands at a horrifically low percentage which fails to show the realities of the UK population. Racism within the industry, like many, has always been an issue that is raised time and time again, but with the power of filmmakers such as Ritchie and Vaughn, a small change is all it takes to move the industry closer to being diverse.

The initiative, Set Access, which was created in association with Creative Access, is a programme based within the UK that intends to promote a wider representation within the creative workforce through a variety of opportunities including paid internships and a development programme for emerging talent. The commitment aims to give a wider opportunity to those from disadvantaged backgrounds and is a small step but an important one that will hopefully encourage more movements to form upon its success.

You can find out more about the initiative by clicking here.