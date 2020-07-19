Nostalgic News: Clueless was released 25 years ago

Are romcoms, teenage dramas, and fashion your thing? What about if all of those things were combined and set in the ’90s? Then Clueless should definitely be at the top of your ‘to watch’ list!

Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is the stereotypical ditsy blonde protagonist of this ’90s hit film, but wait, there’s a twist… She’s not just the dumb blonde, she has a brain! If you’re shocked by this unfathomable character arc, then just wait until you hear about her somewhat incest-infused romantic endeavours. Though the nerd vs cool girl narrative may seem a little cringeworthy, Clueless still manages to be an averagely funny film that will certainly highlight the hottest fashion trends of the ’90s. And if that doesn’t convince you enough, then the lengthy screen time of young Paul Rudd (playing Josh) is sure to pull you in. It also passes the Bechdel Test with flying colours, which is particularly impressive for a ’90s chic-flic.

That said, amongst its nostalgic ’90s slang, and its retro feel, there also persists the filmic stereotypes of this time – racial, sexual, and gender. So enjoy Clueless if you’re after a blast from the past, but perhaps watch it with a pinch of salt.

Watch the trailer below: