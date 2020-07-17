Nostalgic News: Tame Impala’s Currents was released 5 years ago today

The third studio album, released 5 years ago today, of the Australian indie legends Tame Impala is certainly a memorable one. Lead singer Kevin Parker began writing Currents almost as soon as previous album Lonerism was released in 2012, and this is definitely evident in the album’s successes – there’s no way a band could create such a masterpiece in any less time.

Featuring 13 tracks, all are as incredible as each other. Opening with ‘Let It Happen’, which is one of the band’s most recognisable singles due to its uniquely long but intriguing 7-minute entirity, proves to be one of the best album openings of all time. Its energy is impeccable and it features every aspect of Tame Impala’s music which makes them so addictive: wonderfully chill vocals accompanied by ambient timbres with an incredible uplifting energy.

Other outstanding tracks include ‘The Less I Know The Better’, which topped Triple J’s Hottest 100 of the 2010s in March 2020, and ‘Cause I’m A Man’.

Currents is the most successful album of theirs in demonstrating why they have gained so much recognition over the years. Combining chill timbres, important messages and the gorgeous tones of Kevin Parker, there’s really nothing to dislike about it.

