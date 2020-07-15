Nostalgic News: Charlie and The Chocolate Factory was released 15 years ago

The Tim Burton masterpiece Charlie and the Chocolate Factory remains one of the most memorable children’s movies in recent years. Burton transforms Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s book into a movie which viewers of all ages can enjoy.

Starring Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter and Freddie Highmore, the characters which feature are equally irritating and lovable. The casting of Depp as Willy Wonka was an exceptional choice, giving the film a much more eerie aura than the one which Gene Wilder had created in the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

And if it’s not Depp’s character you fall in love with, it’ll be Freddie’s. His role as Charlie Bucket was one of his first roles to really propel his career, and there’s no argument about it, as he plays the character perfectly.

The dynamic between the rest of the characters is addictive, making it possible to rewatch this film many times before it starts to become tedious. Tim Burton did an excellent job in directing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was released 15 years ago today.

Watch the trailer below: