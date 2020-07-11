Nostalgic News: Fleetwood Mac’s The White Album was released 45 years ago

The White Album might conjure up thoughts to some of The Beatle’s 1968 album of the same nickname, but to me it refers to some of legendary rock-band Fleetwood Mac’s best work.

Although often overshadowed by it’s follow up Rumours, Fleetwood Mac (or as it’s better known, ‘The White Album’) has some of the band’s best tracks, from ‘Monday Morning’ to ‘Say You Love Me’ to, of course, two of Fleetwood’s best selling songs, ‘Landslide’ and ‘Rhiannon’. ‘Landslide’ is still today regarded as one of the finest pieces of rock lyrics to come out of the 70s music scene, and has been lovingly covered by multiple acts, from Harry Styles to The Smashing Pumpkins to the Dixie Chicks.

The White Album marked the joining of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham to the band, creating the iconic line-up of Nicks, Buckingham, McVie and Fleetwood that we all know and love today. Rumours might be regarded as Fleetwood Mac’s magnum opus, but Fleetwood Mac is what truly first marked the band as legends.

Listen to ‘Landslide’ below: