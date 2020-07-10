Nostalgic News: Years & Years’ Communion was released 5 years ago

It has now been five years since electro-pop trio Years & Years burst onto the scene with their debut album Communion. It is the album that gifted us with singles such as ‘King’ which reached number one on the UK chart.

‘Take Shelter’, ‘Desire’ were two singles released in 2014 prior to the album’s release and ‘Desire’ managed to chart at 22. ‘Shine’ was the fifth single released from Communion and after the huge success of ‘King’, it managed to reach number two in the UK.

In 2016 a remix of the previous single ‘Desire’ was released featuring Tove Lo.

The album itself managed two weeks at number one on the album chart and is now officially certified Platinum in the UK. On its first week on the chart, it outsold the rest of the top five combined so it is no shock that it became the fastest-selling debut in 2015 from a UK-signed band.

As well as having masses of commercial success, this album propelled the band into the mainstream and had them nominated for four BRIT Awards in 2016. In 2018 the group released their second studio album Palo Santo which lead Communion to re-enter the album chart at 64.

Communion is out on Polydor Ltd. and you can watch the music video for ‘King’ below: