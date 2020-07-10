Nostalgic News: Coldplay’s Parachutes was released 20 years ago

It has always been cool to hate Coldplay, and I’ve never understood why. The atmosphere at their shows is electric, so many of their songs offer a great sing-along, and they are a band that is constantly evolving their sound. They have headlined Glastonbury more often than any other artist, and will undoubtedly have a long-lasting legacy as one of the biggest bands of our generation, having won nine Brit Awards and seven Grammys – and yet it seems unbelievable that their debut album turns 20 today.

Parachutes has become one of the biggest-selling albums of all time, and it isn’t difficult to see why. As well as their classic hit ‘Yellow’, which they still perform today, the other singles from the album were ‘Shiver’, ‘Trouble’ and ‘Don’t Panic’. However, every one of the tracks on this album are brilliant in their own way – ‘We Never Change’ has a gorgeous, dream-like quality, while ‘Everything’s Not Lost’ is perfect for lifting your mood on a bad day. On a personal level, this album is the soundtrack to my earliest memories alongside its legendary follow-up, A Rush of Blood to the Head, and every time I hear it, I am astounded by how brilliant it still sounds today.

If you aren’t a Coldplay fan already, I would encourage anyone who hasn’t done so before to listen to Parachutes; it might just change your mind. And if you are? Take some time today to reminisce on the album that started it all.

Listen to one of the album’s highlights, ‘Spies’, below: