Newcastle Racecourse will be home to the UK’s first socially distanced music venue

Fans will soon be able to enjoy live music at the socially distanced venue, which is set to open in the coming months, with the line-up unveiled on Tuesday, 7th July. The venue will not only host concerts but alongside this will hold events including comedy shows, DJ sets and family entertainment.

The new venue has followed the strive for music venues to open again, after just last months it was announced that Live Nation would be hosting a range of ‘drive-thru’ gigs in spaces across the UK. Acts such as Dizzie Rascal, The Streets, and Kaiser Chiefs were amongst the many names, showing us perhaps what can be expected at the new Virgin Money Unity Arena.

The confirmed lineup is below:

Fri 14th August – Craig Charles

Sat 15th August – Two Door Cinema Club

Sat 22nd August – Supergrass

Thurs 27th August – Tom Grennan

Sat 29th August – The Libertines

Sun 30th August – Jason Manford

Tues 1st & Weds 2nd September – Bill Bailey

Sat 5th September – Maximo Park

After the Coronavirus pandemic wiped live entertainment off the map, the movement into ‘socially distanced’ gigs is an interesting but important one as the industry needs to be able to find its feet again. However, as the UK slowly comes out of lockdown, could socially distanced gigs be the ‘new normal’?