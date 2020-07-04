Nostalgic News: Grace and Frankie Season One was released 5 years ago

Featuring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson as the four main loveable characters, Grace and Frankie has seen extreme success since the release of its first season 5 years ago.

Season One was particularly addictive. The first episodes allowed viewers to fall in love with each character – whether it be Frankie’s eclectic nature, Grace’s empowerment, Robert and Sol’s relationship, or their kids’ reactions; with each being as compelling as each other.

Unfortunately, the first season was not rated incredibly well. It received three stars on Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes score of 57%. However, the latest season got a full five stars from critics, proving this show is one that’s worth watching.

In just five years, the show has produced six incredible seasons, detailing important themes concerning the LBGTQ+ community, familial relationships, and taboos concerning sex.

The plot-line is entirely unpredictable, too. Once you start watching, it’s hard to stop. And, with each episode just 30 minutes long, it is so easy to binge.

