Nostalgic News: Will Grayson, Will Grayson was published 10 years ago

John Green is undoubtedly one of the most famous authors of young-adult literature, particularly with the fame that The Fault in Our Stars (TFIOS) received. Will Grayson, Will Grayson, co-written with David Levithan, is a book that certainly doesn’t get the attention that it deserves. With TFIOS and Paper Towns being at the top of Green’s fame, this novel is kind of forgotten about.

Two teenagers with the same name who live in different suburbs of Chicago discover one another. Both have typical traits of troubled teen characters in literature, but the storyline is incredibly compelling.

What makes this book stand out is the form in which it was written. Both authors took alternating chapters, with Levithan writing the gay Will Grayson, whilst Green took on the straight character. It’s heartwarming, addictive, and you’ll miss spending time with the characters once you’ve finished.