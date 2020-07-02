Nostalgic News: Neil Patrick Harris became first openly gay man to host the Academy Awards 5 years ago

No matter your opinion on the Academy Awards, Neil Patrick Harris becoming the first openly gay host of the Oscars ceremony 10 years ago was a significant moment for the LGBTQ+ community and for Hollywood in general.

Harris’s confidence and fearlessness on stage proved clear immediately, and he opened the ceremony with an upbeat musical number that celebrated the magic and power of cinema. The fact that Harris was invited to host the biggest film awards event following his public disclosure as gay in 2006 demonstrates a noticeable strive towards improving gay representation and acceptance in Hollywood.

During his time as Oscar host, Harris relays an inspiring, widespread message for the LGBTQ+ community to be proud of who they are and never to fear discrimination, making for an important moment in the history of film and television.

You can watch Harris’ opening musical monologue for the Oscar ceremony below: