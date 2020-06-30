Wednesday in Space, film made by Southampton students and alumni, coming to cinemas later this year

With Official Selection at the Canadian International Comedy Film Festival and awards from the International Independent Film Awards, Wednesday in Space, written and directed by University of Southampton graduate Hudson Hughes, is due to release in a select number of UK cinemas later this year.

Set in outer space, Hughes’ debut feature film follows traffic cop Lucha Flax (Bella Norris) as she investigates a grisly murder in the solar system’s dingiest diner. A sci-fi comedy made on the smallest of budgets, Wednesday in Space was inspired by retro visual effects and the zippy humour of movies from the 1970s. The project was made with the help of a number of Southampton university alumni on both cast and crew duties.

To support the film, make sure to check out the website (www.wednesdayinspace.com) and various social media pages (‘Wednesday in Space’ on Facebook, @wednesdayinspace on Instagram, and @SpaceWednesday on Twitter) for updates. A Kickstarter campaign will be launching in August, with a release in independent cinemas scheduled for November. Watch the trailer for Wednesday in Space below: