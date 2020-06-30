Nostalgic News: Chicken Run was released 20 years ago

It’s been 20 years since the innovative Aardman Studios released its first feature-length stop-motion animated comedy Chicken Run (2000), and still to this day, it stands tall as a film that captures the attention of viewers no matter what age. The film currently stands as the highest-grossing stop-motion film ever, and even has a sequel in the works, having been announced by Netflix just this week!

Chicken Run, produced and directed by Nick Park and Peter Lord, follows the story of a group of anthropomorphic chickens who find hope in new rooster Rocky to save them from becoming chicken pies. The narrative explores the lives of the chickens, and through the incredible characterisation of each chicken in the roost, audiences becoming quickly emotionally attached to the group evoking not only excitement but also tension throughout the film. The intelligence of Ginger (Julia Sawalha) and the confidence of Rocky (Mel Gibson) create a dynamic duo who capture you through both slapstick and romantic elements.

Aardman Studios have always been at the top of their game, and since the release of Chicken Run the company has gone on to bigger and better productions, however, it is clear that the influence of their first feature film remains strong to this day through elements of both style and comedy.

Watch the trailer below: