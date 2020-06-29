Beyoncé’s visual album Black Is King is coming to Disney Plus on 31 July 2020. The album is inspired by The Lion King and features a variety of artists from Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Burna Boy, Jay-Z and her own daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The album is due to be released on the one-year anniversary of the release of The Lion King remake which she starred in.

The one-minute teaser trailer for Black Is King dropped unexpectedly on beyonce.com. Beyoncé has described the purpose for this visual album on her Instagram page which has led to much excitement from fans to see what Queen B can do next.

The visual album was announced shortly after the release of Beyoncé’s track dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement, ‘Black Parade’. The track was released on Juneteenth and was co-written with her husband Jay-Z, it has been suggested by the album title that Black Is King will further highlight black excellence and bring to the light the Black Lives Matter movement. It has been called a “celebratory memoir for the world on the black experience” by showing Beyoncé’s own battles of being black in a fundamentally racist society. According to Beyoncé, the album “reimagines” lessons learnt from The Lion King and moves the message towards “today’s young kings and queens in search of their crowns”.

Black Is King builds upon the themes from her album Lemonade and uses the tracks from The Lion King to tell a tale about a young kid’s journey through betrayal, love and self-identity – with his ancestors help guiding him towards his destiny of excellence.

