Nostalgic News – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released 5 years ago

Released in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has had a fantastic history in its five years since. Developed by CD Projekt Red, the RPG title has players follow Geralt of Rivia through The Continent as he tries to search for daughter-figure Ciri who is hunted by the titular Wild Hunt in their bid to use her and take over the world (typical villain stuff, but with teleportation and Ciri’s potential world-hopping!). As an RPG, Geralt can romance numerous romantic interests from Yennifer and Tris to numerous others throughout the Continent; but Ciri, who the player can control for a portion of the game, has the option to say whether she prefers women as a romantic interest – meaning players can portray her as either lesbian or bisexual.

It also features two additional DLCs, including the highly acclaimed vampiric based “Blood and Wine”. Minigame Gwent also proved so popular for it to gain its own spin-off, and there are now international competitions in which people compete in Gwent tournaments.

It’s been cited as one of the best games ever made, winning countless titles like Game of the Year, a Netflix show starring Henry Cavill that launched in December 2019 which was highly praised by fans, and was recently re-released on the Nintendo Switch.

You can watch the trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt below: