Nostalgic News: The Rolling Stones’ Emotional Rescue was released 40 years ago

The Rolling Stones are undoubtedly one of the biggest rock bands in the world and have shaped and influenced many bands and artists of today. Their album Emotional Rescue turns 40 this year which means the planet has been graced with their music for over half a century as this album is their 15th studio recording. With the album being remastered in 2009 it still remains one of their most memorable albums.

It features singles such as ‘She’s So Cold’ which was a top 40 single hit in several countries. The title track hit No. 1 in Canada, US and the UK. The album features funky guitar riffs from Keith Richards and Mick Jagger’s energetic distinctive voice. This album is just another piece of the Stones’ legendary discography and makes it obvious as to why they are such a renowned classic rock band.

Emotional Rescue is out now via. Watch the original promotional videos below: