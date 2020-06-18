Street Cat Named Bob dies aged 14

The star of the best-seller A Street Cat Named Bob memoir and of the 2016 film with the same title has died, aged 14.

Bob the cat first met author James Bowen in 2007, when he turned up in Bowen’s accommodation hallway. He was unsure who Bob belonged to, and eventually decided to keep him as his own as the cat would follow him onto the bus each day.

Over the years, six books have been published about Bowen’s and Bob’s story. That’s no surprise, either, considering how remarkable their story and relationship is. The book and film have touched many, with Bob meeting thousands and thousands of people since 2007. He even accompanied Bowen on the red carpet, following the film release in 2016!

Bowen released an official statement on Facebook concerning Bob’s death, claiming that “there’s never been a cat like him. And never will again […] I feel like the light has gone out in my life. I will never forget him”. He claims that Bob saved his life, playing a huge role in his recovery process.

Watch the trailer for the film A Street Cat Named Bob here: