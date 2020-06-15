Nostalgic News: Tom Petty and The Heartbreaker’s Mojo was released 10 years ago

This year marks the 10th year anniversary of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers 12th studio album, Mojo. The album was released on June 29th along with an exclusive Blu-Ray Disc which allowed fans access to behind the scenes and the making of the album. It was Petty’s first album with the Heartbreakers in eight long years and debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 selling an impressive 125,000 copies in its first week.

Despite the album not having a title track, the album is still a cohesive art piece with the first track ‘Jefferson Jericho Blues’ kicking it off with a bluesy and a heartland rock start. The album also has slower and more sombre tracks such as ‘Lover’s Touch’ and ‘Something Good Coming’. Ten years on the album is still held dearly by fans of The Heartbreakers as it was the first album that featured the band’s original bass player Ron Blair since their 1981 album Hard Promises.

Mojo is out now via Reprise. Listen to ‘Jefferson Jericho Blues’ here: