Nostalgic News: Phineas and Ferb ended 5 years ago

There’s a hundred and four days of summer vacation, but for teens Phineas and Ferb, the world was their oyster. One of the few Disney animated series to reach that coveted mark of one hundred episodes, yet Phineas and Ferb had their challenges even getting onto our screens – taking its creators sixteen years to get commissioned to make the show!

With a couple of TV movies made which went from multiple dimensions to even a crossover with Marvel, and a new kickass song in each episode, it was one show that I would race home from school to catch every afternoon! Didn’t we all want a summer with this much adventure? And I don’t care what you say, ‘Busted’ is still a bop.

Its voice cast had some major stars to its name from Alyson Stoner as Isabella to Ashley Tisdale as Candice and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Ferb, it had everything you could hope for! And that’s not even getting into Perry the Platypus’ fight against Dr Doofenshmirtz.

Every episode can be watched on Disney+ to your heart’s content. So whatcha doing?

Watch the opening sequence below: