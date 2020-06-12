Nostalgic News: Mariah Carey’s eponymous debut album was released 30 years ago

Mariah Carey’s self-titled album turns 30 this year, and what a 30 years this musician’s career has seen since the release of her first album! With her five-octave range, newcomer Carey amazingly secured herself a place amongst female pop icons of the day Whitney, Janet and Madonna. This album saw Carey spend 11 weeks in the Billboard top 200 (at No.80), had four No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and win the Best New Artist award at the Grammy’s – not a bad start for a previously unknown artist! Mariah Carey features 11 R&B/Pop infused tracks, with particular favourites being ‘You Need Me’ and ‘Prisoner’, purely for their stereotypical ‘90s dance beats. Mariah Carey now stands as the top selling female artist of all time, and most recently made news for her ‘yes I love my tea’ tweet where she poses with two kettles. Lambs unite for 30-years of an icon!

Mariah Carey is out now via Columbia. Listen to ‘You Need Me’ here: