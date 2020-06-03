Richard Ayoade to host virtual BAFTA TV Awards

The British comedian will be hosting the awards which will be broadcast on July 31st on BBC One.

Usually, the BAFTA TV Awards are held in May as a celebration of all the incredible work of those both in front of and behind the camera that has happened over the past year in British television.

The awards ceremony has been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but plans have been set in place to allow the celebrations to continue in a virtual way that has never been done before. The usual award categories include; ‘Best Actor’, ‘Best Actress’, ‘Best Comedy’, and ‘Best Drama Series’, amongst many more.

Ayoade, having won a BAFTA for his standout performance in the comedy sitcom The IT Crowd (2014) alongside being nominated for his television show Travel Man (2017) and the coming-of-age drama film Submarine (2012), seems the perfect choice to present the virtual ceremony. His relevance in the world of British television, and his subtle comedic style, will bring the awards and acceptance speeches to life and hopefully keep a sense of normality in these difficult times.

Keep an eye out for the nomination list which will be released this Thursday 4th June.

Remind yourself of last year’s IRL ceremony with Graham Norton’s opening monologue: