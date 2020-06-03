Nostalgic News: Community ended 5 years ago

5 years ago, comedy classic Community ended, on the 2 June 2015. After a few difficult situations that the show found itself in – the season-long departure of creator Dan Harmon halfway through, their move from network television to an online platform – the hilarious series came to a triumphant end after 6 seasons.

Starring big names like Alison Brie, Joel McHale, Ken Jeong and Jim Rash, Community is known for openly referencing and mocking sitcom tropes through the character of Abed, it was one of the most unique ensemble comedies out there. It was even Donald Glover’s (now better known as Childish Gambino) origin story, helping him rise to fame as one of the funniest sitcom characters on TV, the incomparable Troy Barnes. But no individual character really made the show – it’s the chemistry between the cast that raised Community to new heights.

Although it never quite delivered on its recurring promise of ‘six seasons and a movie’, we may see our favourite study group back together once again. Since Community has seen a new surge in popularity after launching on Netflix at the beginning of April, many have called for the streaming giant to fund a movie – the cast have certainly shown their enthusiasm over the years. Perhaps the new generation of fans could bring their plans to fruition after all.

Every season of Community is available to stream now on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Watch the trailer here: