Nostalgic News: Slaves’ Are You Satisfied? was released 5 years ago

It really doesn’t feel like this record is five years old, but Are You Satisfied? was released on June 1st 2015, meaning five years have passed since Slaves graced us with their debut album. It was the album that provided the biggest singles that the band has ever released including ‘The Hunter’, ‘Cheer Up London’ and ‘Sockets’, and the record is still a huge fan favourite.

Isaac and Laurie’s debut effort peaked at number eight in the UK album charts and spent 23 weeks on the chart in total. Although it had a varied reception at the time of its release, Are You Satisfied? was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2015 but lost out to Benjamin Clementine’s At Least For Now. The record has now gone silver in the UK, making it the bands most successful album in their growing discography.

Watch the video for ‘Cheer Up London’ bellow: