Film festivals join to create ‘We Are One’ global festival

We Are One is running on Youtube from 29th May until 7th June.

The festival consists of contributions from a wealth of different film festivals across the globe including major festivals such as Cannes, Berlinale, and Tribeca. The 10-day festival celebrates the incredible work of filmmakers whose usual distribution and exhibition have been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the world.

All films being streamed on the Youtube channel, ‘We Are One – A Global Film Festival’, are free of charge and allow audiences to watch incredible films that they may not be able to see in any other way. The line-up boasts a range of work from a host of filmmakers worldwide, including larger more mainstream films alongside small budget independent productions.

The channel not only shows films but interviews, commentaries, and panel discussions can also be found which have been resurfaced from archives of old festivals.

We Are One is an amazing way for both mainstream and independent films to be appreciated in these difficult times. The festival holds promise to others that it is important to support and strengthen the industry and that it will hopefully come out even stronger on the other side.

We Are One is happening on YouTube now. The channel can be found here.