Primavera Sound announces 2021 lineup

Renowned Spanish music festival Primavera Sound has made the first announcements about its 2021 lineup, following the cancellation of this year’s festival due to COVID-19, with Tame Impala, Brockhampton and Iggy Pop all set to take to the stage.

As music fans deal with the loss of all of their favourite summer festivals, the Barcelona festival has given us something to look forward to with a star-studded list of confirmed acts for next year’s festival. It features a lot of acts who were to be playing the festival in June. Primavera Sound will also be celebrating its 20th anniversary, and will take place from 2-6 June 2021.

It’s one of the most exciting lineups we’ve seen in a long time, with everyone from Tyler, The Creator to the rebirth of gothic legends Bauhaus. Fans can expect to see some of the biggest new names in the music industry like Fontaines D.C, Rina Sawayama as well as classic acts like riot grrrls Bikini Kill and alternative icons The Jesus and Mary Chain, with more artists to be announced.

There are some notable absences from the announcement; Lana del Rey and Kacey Musgraves were set to perform this year, but are not among the confirmed acts for next year’s festival.

Primavera Sound will take place from 2-6 June 2021. More information about tickets can be found here.