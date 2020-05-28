Glastonbury’s 50th Anniversary to be marked on the BBC in June

One of the UK’s biggest and most iconic music festivals was due to mark its 50th year this summer. Ever since its formation on Worthy Farm in 1970 (then named ‘Pilton Pop, Blues & Folk Festival’), Glastonbury Festival has gained more and more credibility and fame. Some incredibly iconic performances have taken place over the last 50 years, but unfortunately live music took one of the most significant hits of the pandemic, and all gigs and festivals are postponed indefinitely.

Not all is lost, though. Despite being unable to visit Worthy Farm in person, music lovers across the UK will be able to enjoy the most iconic Glastonbury sets from over the years, as the BBC sets out a plan to broadcast these performances across their various platforms.

Taking place from Thursday June 25th to Monday June 29th, names like David Bowie, Adele, Jay-Z, The Rolling Stones, and Beyoncé will be just a snippet of the talent due to be showcased. Whilst BBC Two and BBC Four will display these performances in full, BBC radio stations have dedicated shows to celebrate the wonder that is Glastonbury Festival.

BBC iPlayer have (thankfully) kept some of the biggest sets from last year online, so fans and music lovers are able to reminisce and mourn the loss of this year’s festival. iPlayer is also due to expand this service with over 60 iconic sets to view with the push of a button, and will add a dedicated pop-up BBC Glastonbury Channel.

If, like many others in the UK, you are missing the wonders of live music, it will definitely be worth tuning into BBC over the four days aforementioned. Although it is not the grand 50th year celebration we were hoping for, it is something that will unite those who have missed out on live music opportunities this year and hopefully spread immense joy.

Check out the link here to get involved with Glasthomebury Festival, where over 350,000 individuals have marked their interest.