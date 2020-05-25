Nostalgic News: The Vaccines’ English Graffiti was released 5 years ago

The Vaccines are an English indie rock band, formed in 2010, and to date have released four studio albums. English Graffiti was The Vaccines’ third studio album, and arguably catalysed their inevitable rise to fame.

Reaching No. 2 in the UK charts, English Graffiti features some of the band’s most well-known singles to date, including ‘Handsome’, ‘Dream Lover’ and ‘Give Me a Sign’. ‘Handsome’ became Zane Lowe’s Hottest Record on Radio 1 when it was first released, which obviously drew many more listeners to The Vaccines’ work.

It took The Vaccines three years to write and produce English Graffiti, with their EP Melody Calling being released in the gap between their second studio album and the album in focus. The band themselves called English Graffiti “genre defining”, which is obviously well agreed with considering their growth in fame after its release which included some big shows, such as their slot at Reading and Leeds festival in 2016.

English Graffiti will always remain as one of The Vaccines’ most successful and most popular releases, and its indie bangers will certainly never get old.

English Graffiti is out now via Columbia. Watch the video for ‘Handsome’ here: