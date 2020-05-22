Nostalgic News: Madonna’s I’m Breathless was released 30 years ago

Madonna’s second soundtrack album I’m Breathless, music inspired by and written for the film Dick Tracy (1990), is now 30 years old. As Rolling Stone summarised in their 1990 review, “An alternative subtitle could be Madonna Goes Broadway in a Major Way.”, due to the albums theatrical nature. This genre highlights just one of Madonna’s many ‘reinventions’, and its definitely one of the most adventurous. I’m Breathless may as well be considered a one-woman-show, considering the various styles and voices Madonna explores throughout this album. A personal favourite from the album has to be ‘Cry Baby’, which could be likened to the soundtrack from Chicago: The Musical, as Madonna whines that her man is “such a cry baby”. And as if this musical theatre exploration from Madonna wasn’t enough, she added ‘Vogue (edit)’ as the final track to get you grooving, even if slightly out of place in the album.

I’m Breathless is out now via Sire Records. Listen to ‘Cry Baby’ here: