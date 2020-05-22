Nostalgic News: Diana Ross’s Diana was released 40 years ago

This year marks 40 years since the release of Diana Ross’ 10th studio album, Diana. Produced by mega label Motown, it’s no wonder this album is Ross’s biggest seller, with 10 million copies sold worldwide, and featuring No.1 hit ‘Upside Down’. Released in 1980, Diana has some groovy ‘80s sounds, whilst being on the cusp of the last decade leaves it with some ‘70s disco flair intertwined. The aforementioned ‘Upside Down’ is a tune many of us will know, and those who don’t I implore should listen to this hit and have a good ‘80s boogie. Another great hit, somewhat so due to the current situation, is ‘Sweet Summertime Lovin’’ – a tune singing about the desire to be outside in the sun, enjoying the pleasures of summertime. And of course, the all-time favourite ‘I’m Coming Out’ has to be mentioned; an anthem for the LGBT+ community that arguably made Diana the icon she is today.

Listen to ‘Upside Down’ below: