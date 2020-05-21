Nostalgic News: Pendulum’s Immersion was released 10 years ago

Ten years ago Pendulum put out an incredible third studio album Immersion. The album followed the critically acclaimed In Silico which saw the band boosted to worldwide commercial success with its 2008 release.

Immersion took a slight deviation from the rock infused DnB sound the band had from the previous album and took a far more electronic sound. Notable exceptions from this include the huge ‘Self Vs Self’ which featured Swedish metallers In Flames as well as ‘Comprachicos’ which was another guitar-driven song. Pendulum’s most successful hits ‘Witchcraft’ and ‘Watercolour’ are both featured in the album alongside summertime anthem ‘The Island’ too.

The album even featured collabs with The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett on ‘Immunize’ as well as Steven Wilson from Porcupine Tree on ‘The Fountain’.

The album peaked at number 1 in its first week of release as well as being certified Platinum in the UK.

Immersion is out now via Warner Music UK. Watch the video for ‘Watercolour’ here: