Nostalgic News: twenty one pilots’ ‘Blurryface’ was released 5 years ago

twenty one pilots have generated a huge fanbase over the years, and it’s safe to say their success really started with the release of Blurryface 5 years ago today. Before this album, the band were certainly never heard on the radio or any mainstream platform here in the UK, despite the sheer talent demonstrated in their debut album Vessel (2013). Blurryface included well-known single ‘Stressed Out’, which was the band’s first single to ever enter the UK charts, peaking at Number 12. This album also includes some hidden gems which definitely do not gain the attention they deserve, such as ‘Hometown’ with its gorgeous vocals and ‘Polarize’ for its addictive melody. Blurryface was the start of the band’s huge music takeover in the UK, and they have since performed huge shows at The SSE Arena Wembley and at Reading & Leeds Festival.

Blurryface is available to stream via Fueled By Ramen LLC.